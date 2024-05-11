Road crashes claim 13 lives in 7 districts

At least 13 people were killed and four others injured in road accidents in Faridpur, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Narsingdi, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet districts on Friday night and Saturday.

Among the deceased, four died in Faridpur, two each died in Gazipur, Narshingdi and Dinajpur while one each in Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet.

In Faridpur, four people died in separate road accidents in the district's Bhanga today (11 May), including three from the same family.

Three of a same family were killed in a motorcycle-truck collision in Hamirdi area of Faridpur-Bhanga highway this noon.

The deceased were identified as Kashem Sheikh, his son Morsalin, and his brother Nazmul Sheikh of Gopalganj's Musksudpur.

A motorcycle collided head-on with a truck in the Hamirdi area of Bhanga Upazila, leaving Morsalin dead on the spot, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Highway Police Station Khairul Anam told the Business Standard.

"Kashem and Nazmul were taken to the Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," the OC added.

In another accident, a woman was killed in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a Dhaka-bound bus this morning in the Koidubi area of Faridpur-Barisal highway.

The deceased was identified as Samanta, 17, of Khaminagarbag village in Bhanga.

According to locals, Samanta was injured in the collision and taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead, OC Khairul Anam said.

In Cumilla, a truck driver died after his truck hit another car from behind at Chauddagram upazila early today.

The accident occurred around 3:00am at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, said SM Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Miabazar Highway Police Station.

The deceased, Sagar, 35, died on the spot.

His body was recovered and will be handed over to his family after legal procedures, the OC added.

In Dinajpur, A tank lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early today, leaving two people dead, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard of Biswanathpur village and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:15am when the tank lorry ploughed into a tea shop, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, said Farid Hossain, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The injured was taken to M Abdur Rahim Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police also arrested the driver of the tank lorry and his helper.

In Narsingdi, two people died and three others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and microbus in front of Dream Holiday Park in Choitab of Panchdona upazila of Narsingdi district early today.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 43, a microbus driver, Piyal, 26.

The accident occurred around 5:00am when the bus of Hanif Paribahan crashed into the Sylhet-bound microbus, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured, said Ilias Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Itakhola Highway Police Station.

The injured were taken to Narsingdi district hospital.

In Gazipur, Two people died as a pick-up van hit a motorbike on Dhaka-Tangail highway at Kodda Bymile in Gazipur intersection on Friday night.

AKm Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said the dceased wereManjur Hossain, 41, a Jhut trader and Hasan, 40 of Konabari area.

In Chattogram, a motorcyclist was killed and another injured when a covered van hit the motorbike at Nimtala Biswa Road in Port upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was Rahul Saha, 28 of Sitakunda upazila, said Manjurul Quader, officer-in-charge of Port Police Station.

The injured Arpita Saha was taken to a local hospital.

In Sylhet, a Qatar returnee was killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jointapur upazila of Sylhet district on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 11:00pm when the CNG auto-rickshaw hit his motorbike, leaving Yeasir Arafat, 18, son of Abdus Shukkur of the upazila, injured, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jointapur Model Police Station.

He died while undergoing treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital.