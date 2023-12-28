4 killed in picnic bus, pickup collision

The picnic bus fell from the road in Kalabagan area of Harbang union in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar following an accident on Thursday, 28 December 2023. Photo: TBS

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a picnic bus and a pickup at Chakaria on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

The accident took place around 7:30 on Thursday (28 December) in Kalabagan area of Uttar Harbang union in Chakaria, Chiringa Highway Police Sub-Inspector Khokon Kanti Rudra said

The deceased are - Ridwan, son of Mostak Ahmad of Harbang union of Chakaria; Bakkar, son of deceased Rashid Ahmad of Samajikpara; Zainal, son of Badsha Mia of the same area and Mohiuddin, son of Mozaffar of Battatali area. They were all travelling on the pickup.

Sub-Inspector Khokon Kanti Rudra said, a picnic bus bound for Cox's Bazar from Gazipur, Dhaka, and a pickup bound for Chattogram from Chakaria, collided in Harbang union's Kalabagan area.

Immediately after receiving the information about the accident, members of the Highway Police and Harbang Police outpost rushed to the spot.

"Four people died on the spot. The remaining four passengers were rescued and sent to Chakaria Health Complex and then to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment," said the police official.

He also said, soon after the collision, the driver of the picnic bus fled. The picnic bus and the pickup have been seized from the spot, he added.