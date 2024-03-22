4 die as human hauler rams into easy bike in Gaibandha

Bangladesh

UNB
22 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 09:01 pm

4 die as human hauler rams into easy bike in Gaibandha

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed and another one was in Gaibandha's Gabindaganj on Friday (22 March) after a human hauler rammed into an easy bike, police said.

The deceased have been identified as easy bike driver Ashraful Islam, so of Mojibur Rahman of Kumargari area of Nakai union of Gobindganj upazila, Sabuj Mia, 38, son of Abdus Sattar Mia of the same village, Md Belal, 50, son of Azizal and Muttalib, 52, son of late Bhola Mia of Palashbari upazila.

Injured Amrul is undergoing treatment at Gaibandha General Hospital in this incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindganj Police Station Shamsul Alam Shah said the crash occurred at 8:00pm on Thursday when the human hauler hit the easy bike while heading towards Harinabari Bazar from Nakaihat.

Ashraful, the driver of the easy bike, died on the spot.

Four seriously injured passengers of the easy bike succumbed to their injuries at 3pm on Friday while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the families as there was no complaint.

Legal action is under process in the crash, added the officer.

