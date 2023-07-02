4 arrested in connection with police constable death in Farmgate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:46 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Four people were arrested in the incident of a police constable being stabbed dead in the city's Farmgate area.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police's Tejgaon division arrested them on Saturday after conducting operations in different areas across Dhaka.

Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon DB Md Golam Sobur told media that one of the arrested admitted to the murder. Further details will be disclosed later, he added.

He also said, operations are ongoing to arrest the other members of this gang.

Earlier on Saturday (1 July), Constable of Tejgaon Traffic Division Maniruzzaman Talukdar, 45, was stabbed dead.

HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Maniruzzaman returned to Dhaka from home (Sherpur) by bus and got down at Farmgate around 3:30am.

When he reached Sejan Point on Indira Road, a group of miscreants stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

