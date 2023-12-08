30 injured as bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

The accident took place near Raipur Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Daudkandi in Cumilla on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS

At least 30 passengers were injured when a bus lost control of its steering and plunged into a ditch at Daudkandi in Cumilla.

The accident took place near Raipur Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 7pm on Friday (8 December).

Confirming the matter, Daudkandi Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahinur Islam told The Business Standard that one lane of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway was closed for two hours while the rescue operation was ongoing.

Shahinur said the Cumilla-bound bus of Miami Paribahan from Dhaka collided with a tree and fell into the ditch.

"At least 30 passengers were injured in the accident. But no one died. The injured were taken to Gouripur Health Complex," the OC said.

The traffic situation is normal now, he added.