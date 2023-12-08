30 injured as bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:42 pm

Related News

30 injured as bus falls into ditch in Cumilla

TBS Report
08 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:42 pm
The accident took place near Raipur Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Daudkandi in Cumilla on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS
The accident took place near Raipur Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Daudkandi in Cumilla on Friday (8 December). Photo: TBS

At least 30 passengers were injured when a bus lost control of its steering and plunged into a ditch at Daudkandi in Cumilla.

The accident took place near Raipur Dighirpar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 7pm on Friday (8 December).

Confirming the matter, Daudkandi Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahinur Islam told The Business Standard that one lane of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway was closed for two hours while the rescue operation was ongoing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shahinur said the Cumilla-bound bus of Miami Paribahan from Dhaka collided with a tree and fell into the ditch.

"At least 30 passengers were injured in the accident. But no one died. The injured were taken to Gouripur Health Complex," the OC said.

The traffic situation is normal now, he added.

Top News

Cumilla / bus accident / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

15h | Panorama
Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

7h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

2h | TBS World
Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

5h | TBS Economy