3 RNB members suspended for beating Army man in Ctg

Authorities suspended three members of the Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) on Thursday (25 August) for beating an Army member at the Chattogram railway station.

"Due to an untoward incident with a member of the Army force at Chattogram railway station, the three RNB personnel were dismissed. They have been detained for questioning," RNB Commandant of Eastern Railway Zone Rezwanur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS).

The suspended RNB members are - Md Rabiul Hossain, Mahin Hasan Rakib and Riton Chakma.

Several officials of the railway security force told TBS that at 10:30pm on 8 August, an argument started between the three members and a passenger trying to board the Dhaka mail train. When the argument led to a scuffle the passenger identified himself as an Army member.

They were then brought to the office of the chief inspector. The passenger refused to file a complaint. The matter was settled after the accused RNB members apologised to the Army member.

However, a passenger recorded a video of the fight, during which, Mahin Hasan Rakib taunted the army. The video went viral on social media on Wednesday (24 August) following which around 10:30pm, Army officers from Chattogram cantonment, Rapid Action Battalion members, police members came to Chattogram railway station.

The three RNB members were identified after investigation. Accused RNB members Rabiul and Riton were arrested from the station while Mahin was arrested from Dhaka Airport Railway Station on Thursday morning.

"Army and RAB members came to the station last night [Wednesday]. But I don't know if they detained anyone," Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazim Uddin told TBS.

Chattogram Kotwali police station OC Zahidul Kabir told TBS, "We don't know anything about this."