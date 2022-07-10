3 killed, 1 injured in Noakhali road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

3 killed, 1 injured in Noakhali road accident

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
3 killed, 1 injured in Noakhali road accident

A head-on collision took place between a CNG autorickshaw and a freight pickup van in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday (10 July).  Three people, including the CNG atorickshaw driver, were killed and another was injured.

"The accident took place at around 4 am on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway in Setubhanga area. Two vehicles were seized from the spot," Chandraganj Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mridul Kanti Kuri told The Business Standard.

The deceased have been identified as Md Sohel, 22, son of Kamal Uddin of Adarsh ​​village of Harni union of Hatia upazila of the district; Amjad Hossain, 28 son of Ashraf Uddin of the same village and CNG driver Moazzem Hossain Hridoy, 21, son of Ledu Miah of Kutubpur union in Begumganj upazila. The injured Forkan Uddin is a resident of Begumganj.

According to local sources, Sohel and Amjad were working in a hotel in Feni. Sohail, Amjad and Forkan Uddin got in the CNG of Hridoy to go to their village home. When the CNG carrying them reached Setubhanga Bazar area on the Feni-Noakhali Regional highway at around 4am on Sunday, a pick-up van from Chaumuhani rammed into their CNG from the front. The driver Hridoy and passenger Sohel died on the spot when the CNG crashed into the road.

The injured Amjad and Forkan were rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital. Amjad died on way to Dhaka for better treatment.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families. Later legal action will be taken in this case.

Harni Union Chairman Akhter Hossain said the bodies of Sohel and Amjad would be buried at the family graveyard after Janazah prayers.

 

Top News

Accident / road accident / Noakhali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

1d | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

6h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

6h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

6h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south