3 killed, 1 injured in Noakhali road accident

A head-on collision took place between a CNG autorickshaw and a freight pickup van in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday (10 July). Three people, including the CNG atorickshaw driver, were killed and another was injured.

"The accident took place at around 4 am on the Feni-Noakhali regional highway in Setubhanga area. Two vehicles were seized from the spot," Chandraganj Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mridul Kanti Kuri told The Business Standard.

The deceased have been identified as Md Sohel, 22, son of Kamal Uddin of Adarsh ​​village of Harni union of Hatia upazila of the district; Amjad Hossain, 28 son of Ashraf Uddin of the same village and CNG driver Moazzem Hossain Hridoy, 21, son of Ledu Miah of Kutubpur union in Begumganj upazila. The injured Forkan Uddin is a resident of Begumganj.

According to local sources, Sohel and Amjad were working in a hotel in Feni. Sohail, Amjad and Forkan Uddin got in the CNG of Hridoy to go to their village home. When the CNG carrying them reached Setubhanga Bazar area on the Feni-Noakhali Regional highway at around 4am on Sunday, a pick-up van from Chaumuhani rammed into their CNG from the front. The driver Hridoy and passenger Sohel died on the spot when the CNG crashed into the road.

The injured Amjad and Forkan were rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital. Amjad died on way to Dhaka for better treatment.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families. Later legal action will be taken in this case.

Harni Union Chairman Akhter Hossain said the bodies of Sohel and Amjad would be buried at the family graveyard after Janazah prayers.