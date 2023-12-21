3 journalists recognised for coverage on indigenous people

Bangladesh

IP News BD has awarded three journalists for their outstanding reporting on the human rights and cultural development of indigenous people in 2023.

Mintu Deshowara, Usithowai Marma, and Ujjal Kumar Mahato received their awards at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Thursday.

The event was attended by Poet Sohrab Hasan, the joint editor of Prothom Alo; Professor Ainoon Naher from the Anthropology Department of Jahangirnagar University; journalist and writer Altaf Parvez; and Falguni Tripura, a member of the indigenous women network.

Nagorik Uddyog Chief Executive Zakir Hossain delivered the welcoming speech, and Antoni Rema, acting editor of IP News BD, presided over the programme with Nadira Parveen of Nagorik Uddyog moderating.

