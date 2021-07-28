EMK Center’s virtual exhibition ‘Story of The Hill’ highlights the lives of indigenous people

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 01:27 pm

The virtual exhibition will be available on EMK Center's website till July 29, 2021

Story of The Hill. Photo: Courtesy
Story of The Hill. Photo: Courtesy

EMK Center arranged a virtual exhibition titled "Story of the Hill" featuring 36 artworks of artist Jayatu Chakma.

The virtual exhibition will be available on EMK Center's website till July 29, 2021 and the series of paintings highlights the lives of indigenous people, read a press release.

Interested art lovers can view the exhibition at https://www.emkcenter.org/exhibition

Virtual exhibition ‘Story of The Hill’ in EMK Center website. Photo: Courtesy
Virtual exhibition ‘Story of The Hill’ in EMK Center website. Photo: Courtesy

Jayatu Chakma illustrates the life of hill people and their lifestyle. He uses the traditional medium of painting, mostly on a two-dimensional canvas, to show the life of the hill people.

His aesthetic universe is primarily based on fiction and his figurative language is based on some symbolic description of his own ideals. His paintings depict the symbolic character of numerous local birds and animals, as well as the clothing or diverse artifacts used in their everyday life journey. Characters centered on current happenings in the mountains are particularly satirical and mocking of the state. He attempts to portray diverse lifestyle of hill people. He gets inspiration from his surroundings.

Artworks of Jayatu Chakma in the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy
Artworks of Jayatu Chakma in the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy

Jayatu Chakma shares passion and enthusiasm since his childhood.  He has graduated from Institute of Fine Arts, University of Chittagong and Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. He teaches drawing in a Chittagong school.

He shared, "Due to the Covid lockdown, the offline exhibitions are not happening anymore. But it is a matter of great joy that EMK Center arranges online exhibitions frequently. I am truly grateful to Mr. Subrata Das sir, Associate Professor at University of Chittagong, for giving me offer for this exhibition. I appreciate EMK Center for such a wonderful arrangement to showcase the artworks of me and other artists. In my artworks, I wanted to express the story and lives of indigenous people of hill regions."

