3 dead, 10 hurt in Narsingdi road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 01:12 pm

Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between two buses and a pick-up van rash on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi's Rapura upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sananda Das, 55,  Md Renu Mia,66, Md Kamal Mia,55, from Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria, said Mozammel Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Bhairab highway police station.

The injured included pickup van driver Abdul Jalil, 55, his assistant Md Mahmud Ali,33, passengers of the van Sudhangshu  Das, 45, Sabuj Mia, 33, Keshab Das, 25, and some passengers of the buses .

They are currently under treatment at different local hospitals, said police.

A Bhairab-bound bus first hit a stationary BRTC bus around 4 am after its tier got punctured and a Narsingdi-bound fish-carrying pickup van collided with both the buses, leaving two people dead on spot, said the OC

Severely injured Kamal Mia died on the way to hospital, said Md Saidur Rahman , a member of Kalikaccha Union Parishad .

The drivers of the buses remained absconding while the vehicles were seized, said OC Mozammel Haque.

road accident

