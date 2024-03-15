3 customs personnel injured in 'luggage party' attack at Akhaura land port

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 09:24 pm

3 customs personnel injured in 'luggage party' attack at Akhaura land port

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

An assistant revenue officer and two sepoys of the Akhaura Land Customs Station were injured in an attack by members of a "luggage party" ring — people who bring items into a country without declaring them to the necessary authorities — in front of the land port in Brahmanbaria today (15 March).

The injured are Akhaura Land Customs Station Assistant Revenue Officer Md Kamrul Parvez and sepoys Md Emon Mia and Md Jumman.

According to the land customs authorities and local sources, around 4pm, four individuals named Kabir Hossain, Ripon Mia, Aulad Hossain, Kabir Hossain and some other youths from Kalikapur village near the land port were leaving without having their luggage scanned. When Parvez, Eamon and Jumman asked them to have their luggage scanned, they refused and beat up the customs personnel.

Parvez sustained injuries and was treated at Akhaura Upazila Health Complex.

The Injured revenue officer said, "We didn't open their luggage; we just simply asked them to undergo scanning. That's when they attacked us."

Akhaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nur-e-Alam said, "The authorities of Akhaura Land Customs Station verbally reported the incident of the attack.

"However, no written complaint has been filed yet. If a complaint is received, those who attacked the officers will be arrested and brought under the law."

Akhaura Land Customs Station / injured / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

