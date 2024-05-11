Brahmanbaria sees boom in organic fertiliser production

Brahmanbaria farmers are focusing more on producing organic fertilisers in a bid to lower dependency on chemical fertilisers – a shift that is helping create new entrepreneurs and jobs. PHOTO: TBS

Farmers in Brahmanbaria are increasingly turning to organic fertilisers, aiming to reduce their reliance on chemical options and cut production costs. This shift is leading to the emergence of new agricultural entrepreneurs and creating jobs for unemployed youth.

Currently, Brahmanbaria produces 350-400 tonnes of organic fertiliser on a monthly basis, with a market value of around Tk40 lakh.

The district administration and agricultural department are actively promoting organic options by setting up dedicated corners in fertiliser shops to sell these locally produced products.

Nabinagar upazila has the highest organic fertiliser production in the district. Here, a group of farmers and entrepreneurs produce at least 60 tonnes of vermicompost and tricho-compost every month.

These organic fertilisers are significantly cheaper than chemical alternatives, costing only Tk10-12 per kg. Additionally, the Department of Agricultural Extension points out that organic fertilisers can even improve crop yields.

One such entrepreneur, Majir Ahmed Parvez, exemplifies the success of this movement. He set up an organic fertiliser plant near his home in Nabinagar. He sources the raw materials, cow dung and poultry manure locally, creating employment opportunities for 10 unemployed youths.

His plant processes the raw materials into vermicompost and tricho-compost, selling around 30 tonnes a month and earning him a profit of Tk50,000-60,000 after expenses are covered.

Majir highlights not only his own profit but also the additional source of income created for villagers who sell him raw materials.

Organic fertiliser production has been becoming popular across all upazilas in Brahmanbaria. These plants, often set up in open spaces or courtyards, use a combination of cow dung, poultry manure, and other ingredients to create vermi and tricho compost in a 35-day process.

The use of organic fertilisers not only maintains soil quality but also leads to better crop production. This rising demand is attracting new entrepreneurs and creating a profitable business environment.

Currently, over a hundred farmers and entrepreneurs are commercially producing organic fertilisers, employing hundreds of young people.

Farmers are using organic fertilisers primarily in vegetable fields, with positive results even in paddy fields. This shift reduces their dependence on chemical fertilisers and lowers production costs significantly.

Kausar Mia, a farmer from Nabinagar, uses organic fertiliser on his land and sells the surplus. He reports a significant reduction in chemical fertiliser use and a near-halving of his crop production costs.

The Department of Agricultural Extension confirms a steady rise in organic fertiliser production, with a growing focus on commercial ventures. Production figures have increased yearly, from 2,160 tonnes in 2020-21 to 3,750 tonnes in 2022-23. The current year's target has been set at 4,600 tonnes.

Sushanta Saha, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Brahmanbaria, emphasises the multi-pronged benefits of this shift. Reduced chemical fertiliser use lowers production costs for farmers and lessens the pressure on natural gas used in chemical fertiliser production.

Overall, organic fertilisers are proving to be a win-win for Brahmanbaria's agricultural sector and environment.