Polling officer in B'baria beaten for stopping vice chairman candidate supporters from casting fake vote

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:02 pm

Related News

Polling officer in B'baria beaten for stopping vice chairman candidate supporters from casting fake vote

The assault on the polling officer spread panic among the voters, resulting in a slow pace of voting at the centre

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:02 pm
Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on google maps
Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on google maps

A polling officer in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila has been assaulted by a vice chairman candidate and his supporters for stopping them from casting fake votes. 

The incident occurred around 11am at the Ratanpur Government Primary School polling station in Chatlapar union under Nasirnagar during the voting today (8 May), said Palash Majumdar, the presiding officer of the centre.

"Vice-chairman candidate Humayun Kabir entered the centre with several supporters around 11am. When his supporters attempted to cast fake votes, the on-duty polling officer, Faisal Islam, intervened. Angered by this, the candidate's supporters started slapping and hitting the polling officer," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police later arrived at the centre and brought the situation under control.

When asked, Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, Brahmanbaria's police superintendent, said, "The situation at the centre is calm now. Legal action will be taken against those involved in assaulting the polling officer.

"Efforts are underway to arrest them," he added.

Vice chairman candidate Humayun Kabir could not be reached for comment regarding the allegation against him.

The assault on the polling officer spread panic among the voters, resulting in a slow pace of voting at the centre. 

The total number of registered voters at this centre is 2,990, of which only 242 had voted by 12pm.

Voting began in the 177 centres across Nasirnagar and Sarail upazila elections at 8am in the morning and will continue until 4pm. 

Eleven candidates are contesting for the chairman position. The two upazilas have a voter count of 526,930.
 

Top News

Brahmanbaria / Upazila polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

7h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

1h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos