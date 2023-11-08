2 killed in Eskaton as truck runs over motorcycle

The bodies are kept in the morgue of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency for autopsy

Screengrab from a video showing the fallen bike on the accident site
Screengrab from a video showing the fallen bike on the accident site

Two were killed as a truck ran over a motorcycle in the early hours of Wednesday (8 November) on the capital's Eskaton road. 

The deceased Ariful Islam, 40, and his friend Sauvik Karim, 42, were returning home when a truck ran over their bike at 12:30am.

The bodies are kept in the morgue of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency for autopsy, Bachchu Mia, inspector in-charge of DMCH police camp, said.

The deceased Ariful Islam was a former president of the Chhatra Federation and chief of the marketing department of University Press Limited (UPL).

road accident / Dhaka / truck / motorcycle

