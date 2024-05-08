UNO injured in road accident on his way to Phulpur upazila polls in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

UNB
08 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:47 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two people, including Mymensingh's Ishwarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer, were injured in a head-on collision with a bus in the Harirampur area of the upazila this morning.

UNO Ariful Islam Prince was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

According to locals, the UNO was on his way to perform his duty in the Phulpur Upazila Parishad election.

Kamal Ahmed, sub-inspector of Phulpur Police Station, said the car of Ishwarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer collided with a Sherpur-bound Jhenaigati Express Paribahan bus in Harirampur area of Phulpur around 6am today (8 May).

The front part of the UNO's car was badly damaged in the accident, and the UNO was seriously injured, said the SI.

The bus was seized, but the driver fled, he added.

Mymensingh / road accident

