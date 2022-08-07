2 filling stations fined Tk1.5 lakh in Cumilla for manipulation in weight

The Department of National Consumer Rights protection (DNCRP) has fined two filling stations in Cumilla Tk1.5 lakh on charge of tampering with the fuel oil weight.

Mohammad Asadul Islam, assistant director of DNCRP Cumilla office, said Riverview CNG Filling Station at Suratali Padua Bazar and East Zone Filling Station in Kalakachu area have been fined Tk1 lakh and Tk50,000 respectively for supplying less oil than the measured quantity and rigging at the fuel dispensing unit.

The SNCRP official said the drive was conducted at the filling stations of Paduar Bazar, Alekharchar and Kalakachua highway areas of Cumilla. The team inspected 30 weighing machines at 12 filling stations during the drive.

BSTI Cumilla regional office Inspector Mohammad Anisur Rahman and district police team were present during the drive.

