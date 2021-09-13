Decision on 6-hour closure of CNG filling stations cancelled

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has turned down its previous decision of 6-hour closure of CNG filling stations across the country on Monday evening.

In a notification this evening the ministry said the final decision over the filling station closure will be taken in a meeting tomorrow at Petrobangla office, reports Prothom Alo.

In the previous circular, the ministry stated that the CNG filling stations will remain closed every day for six hours from 5 pm to 11 pm, in order to ease the pressure on the national grid.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held on Monday as part of the short and long-term plan for the demand and supply of gas at the gas-fired power plants.

The new order was scheduled to become effective from 15 September.