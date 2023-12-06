Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:17 pm

Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately

Representational Image
Representational Image

The fire that broke out at the Royal Petrol Pump in the capital's Mohakhali area has been doused.

Two firefighting units from Tejgaon Fire Station doused the fire at 8:45pm on Wednesday (6 December), said Fire Service and Civil Defence (Media Cell) Deputy Assistant Director Shahjahan Sikder.

Earlier, a cylinder of Mohakhali's Royal Filling Station caught fire.

Two units of firefighters from Tejgaon station worked to douse the flames.

Cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

 

fire / Filling Station / Mohakhali

Comments

