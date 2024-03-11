Gassed out! Long lines at CNG filling stations leave drivers, commuters frustrated

Cars parked near a No Parking sign in the capital's Eskaton Garden. Apparently, they are in queue for refilling gas from the Anudip Filling Station some 28 metres away. Photo: Nayem Ali

Rows of cars line the stretch of road starting from the entry to Eskaton Garden going on till the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital.

The seemingly parked cars, alongside some CNG-run autorickshaws, go on to spillover onto the main thoroughfare of Moghbazar, where they creep toward the Anudip filling station.

The unmoving mass makes navigating the already busy roads trickier.

Gridlocks surface in road around the Anudip Filling Station. Photo: Nayem Ali

But these stationary vehicles are only a symptom of a greater disease currently plaguing the capital.

"I heard some gas pumps are off near Tejgaon-Rampura. Other pumps are also not in operation, which could be the reason for such a huge line here," a pump operator Masud mused.

Masud also said the gas pressure at the station here was low today.

"We have 10 nozzles working now, servicing 7-8 cars per minute. The available CNG gas falls significantly short of meeting the demand, resulting in a scarcity of around 50%."

There are over 500 CNG stations across the country, supplying some 10 lakh CNG-run vehicles. A CNG station needs around 157 mmcf gas per day.

Despite the delay, Sultan Mahmud from Segunbagicha waits in his car. His air cooler turned off, his forehead beaded with sweat.

"I have been waiting here for three long hours now. I still haven't been able to make it through the station."

Ruhul Amin, a pump operator, admitted they can only meet 70-80% of the daily gas demand, leaving many drivers stranded for hours.

Amin, who arrived from Banglamotor, said, "I have been here since 10:15am. It's 3:00pm now. I don't know what happened today. I just want to get done and go home."

As people's impatience grew, the filling station started giving out tokens to drivers, which they could redeem once they reached the nozzle.

A token for a car which can be redeemed for gas at the station. Photo: Nayem Ali

It also ensured no one could cut in line.

Park your car, walk to the station and take the token. Then wait your turn.

Mirza Shiraj, a security guard at Anudip Station, said this system was also encouraging people to try to bribe their way in.

A security guard of the filling station argues with a CNG-run autorickshaw driver who tries to break the queue. Photo: Nayem Ali

"Many are desperate to secure gas," he said.

For many, refilling gas means earning enough money to buy a meal.

Musharraf Hossain, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver, had arrived from Kalabagan.

"I went to the Shahabagh station, but there was no gas supply there. I came to Moghbazar at 12:15pm and I'm still waiting. When will I be able to do my job? When will I eat?"

Ilias Mia, an aggrieved CNG driver, revealed the financial strain caused by the crisis.

Vehicles crowd a filling station. Photo: Nayem Ali

"I completed two trips in the morning and earned only Tk650. I have to give Tk1,000 as rent for this vehicle to my boss. The afternoon is almost over. If it continues like this, when will I go on another trip?"

The gas crisis hasn't just left drivers in a lurch. Commuters, too, have been affected.

"I waited for one hour today at Dhanmondi 27. I started at 11:00am, when it was relatively free, but there wasn't a single CNG-run autorickshaw. I don't know why this has been happening for the past few days," he said.