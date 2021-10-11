2 of a family among 3 die from electrocution in Bogura

Bangladesh

UNB
11 October, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 02:02 pm

Related News

2 of a family among 3 die from electrocution in Bogura

UNB
11 October, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 02:02 pm
Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

Three people including a man and his nephew died after being electrocuted in Sherpur upazila of Bogura district on Monday morning.

The victims are Budu Chandra Bhuiyan(65), his nephew Palash Chandra Bhuiyan (35) and their neighbor Khitish Chandra Bhuiyan (30).

Witnesses said that Budu got electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric wire while cleaning his backyard in the morning.

The wire was connected to an illegally established temporary electric line for an adjacent Durga Puja temple, they added.

Palash, Khitish and four others  got electrocuted too when they tried to save Budu.

The three died on the way while they were being taken to Upazila Health complex.

Among the survivors, a man named Rubel Chandra Bhuiyan is still undergoing treatment at the medical facility while the remaining two were sent home after giving first aid, said Sherpur police station Officer-in charge  Shahidul Islam.

 

electrocution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

21h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

21h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

21h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case