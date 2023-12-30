4 of a family tragically electrocuted in Mymensingh

Four members of a family, including two minor girls, died after being electrocuted in Birghoshpala village under Nandail upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon, leaving the entire village in shock.

The deceased were identified as Jamal Uddin, 32, his mother Anwara Begum, 65, and his two daughters Anika Akhter, 4, and Faiza, 6.

Police and locals said Jamal was an autorickshaw driver by profession and had been living with family members in the village.

Jamal plugged his autorickshaw to an electric board to be charged at his house on Saturday noon. The vehicle somehow got electrocuted during the charging.

At first, Jamal was electrocuted as he stepped into the autorickshaw to take it out. Hearing his screams, the daughters rushed to save him and met the same fate.

Mother Anwara followed in a similar vein, not stopping to think before throwing herself into trying to save her family members.

Hearing this shocking news, villagers rushed to the house where shock and sorrow reigned.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Shahab Uddin Bhuiyah said the electrocution happened when Jamal was bringing out the vehicle which got electrocuted earlier.

Nandail Model police station Officer-in-charge Abdul Majid said they recovered the bodies from the spot after hearing the tragic incident.

Legal action in this connection is underway, the OC added.