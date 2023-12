Locals throng the river bank in Hasail area of Tongibari upazila after a trawler capsized in the Padma River on Saturday evening. Photo: TBS

At least two people have died after a trawler capsized in the Padma River in Munshiganj.

Several others are still missing since the trawler capsized around 6pm today after colliding with a bulkhead near the Hasail area of Tongibari upazila in the district.

The trawler was returning from a shoal in the river when the accident occurred, said Rajib Khan, the Officer-in-Charge of Tongibari Police Station.

Police have seized the bulkhead, he added.