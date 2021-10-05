2 Chuadanga men hanged for killing two women after rape

The Jashore Central Jail authorities on Monday executed two death-row convicts in connection with a case filed for killing two women after violating them in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga district.

The two convicts Mintu alias Kalu, 50, and Aziz alias Azizul, 50, hailed from Railaxmipur village in Alamdanga upazila, were executed at around 10:45pm at Jashore Central Jail.

The execution ended the 18-year long wait for justice, family members of the two victims said.

The jail authorities proceeded with the execution order after the convicts' appeal for the presidential plea was denied.

Jailer Tuhin Kanti Khan said, "Eight hangmen, in the presence of district magistrate, superintendent of police and Civil Surgeon Sheikh Abu Shaheen, carried out the order."

The relatives of the two death-row convicts visited them in the jail premises for the last time on Saturday (2 October).

According to the prosecution, Kamela Khatun, 30, and her friend Finge Begum, 32, of Jorgachha village in Alamdanga upazila, were found dead in a field at Railaxmipur village on 27 September, 2003.

On 28 September, 2003, a case was filed by the victims' family members with Alamdanga Police Station in Chuadanga against four people - Mintu, Azizul, Mahi and Sujon.

The police investigation found that the victims were strangulated to death after rape. Later, the convicts also slit the throat of the two women to ensure their deaths.

In July 2007, Chuadanga Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced Sujon, Azji and Montu to death and fined them Tk2 lakh each.

The High Court later issued an order upholding the verdict of the lower court after hearing the death reference and defendant appeal.

Meanwhile, convict Mahi died while Sujon was acquitted by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and he walked out from jail on 20 July this year.

The execution eventually took place after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 26 July upheld the lower court verdict as well.