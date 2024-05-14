BGB DG warns KNF, vows support for joint operations

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:34 am

Related News

BGB DG warns KNF, vows support for joint operations

UNB
14 May, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:34 am
Photo vis UNB
Photo vis UNB

Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui issued a warning to the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), saying that as long as their activities continue, BGB will participate in the Army-led joint forces' operation, giving all-out support.

He said the "terrorist group" KNF is trying to circulate propaganda through various mediums, including social media, that joint forces are torturing innocent people, which is not true at all.

The BGB DG came up with the remarks while responding to journalists' questions at Ruma Battalion headquarters in Bandarban district yesterday (13 May).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the BGB chief visited several frontier areas of Bandarban and inspected Thanchi and Ruma upazilas. He also visited Bolipara Battalion (38 BGB) under the Bandarban sector and discussed a few matters with BGB members at all levels.

During his visit, on-duty BGB members, BOPs, and camps under the Bandarban sector were connected through VTC/wireless sets.

Talking to reporters at the Ruma Battalion headquarters, the DG BGB said BGB members of Border Outposts (BOPs) under BGB Bolipara Battalion (BGB 38) and BGB Ruma Battalion (BGB 9) have remained on high alert along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

They are participating in the operation of the Army-led joint forces while ensuring the security of the frontiers, he said.

Joint forces led by the army are conducting operations against KNF, where BGB is providing assistance according to the army's plan. The purpose of yesterday's visit was to advise and encourage BGB members.

He said that the army-led operation was a success.

"The main objective of this operation is to prevent any terrorist group from continuing their anti-state activities.

"KNF's terrorist activities are not supported by the Bawm community or the general public," the BGB DG added.

The operation will continue as long as KNF's terrorist activities continue. BGB will continue to fully participate in and provide support to the joint operation led by the army, he further added.

Top News

BGB / KNF / Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

46m | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

23h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

23h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Now | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

1h | Videos
Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

12h | Videos
Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

Bayer Leverkusen extend unbeaten European record to 50

11h | Videos