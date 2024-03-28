10 pairs of special trains will run during Eid

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:36 pm

10 pairs of special trains will run during Eid

Additionally, two pairs of trains will travel on the Sholakia route of Kishoreganj on Eid day to accommodate passengers attending the country's largest Eid congregation

Representational image of a train on track
Representational image of a train on track

The Bangladesh Railways will operate 10 pairs of special trains on different routes, aiming to provide a comfortable journey for holidaymakers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The special trains will run for five days before Eid and five days after, Shawkat Jamil Mohsi, deputy director (TT) of the Bangladesh Railways, told The Business Standard.

Additionally, two pairs of trains will travel on the Sholakia route of Kishoreganj on Eid day to accommodate passengers attending the country's largest Eid congregation. 

According to the railway's transport department, the special trains comprise two pairs on the Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route, one pair on the Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route, and one pair on the Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route, operating from 5 April until the day before Eid. 

Additionally, a pair of special trains is scheduled to run on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route on 8-9 April.  One pair of trains on the Parbatipur-Joydebpur-Parbatipur route is scheduled to operate from 7-9 April.

Besides, one pair on the Bhairab-Kishoreganj-Bhairab route and another on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh route are scheduled to run on Eid day, specifically for transporting Muslim devotees to Sholakia. 

Furthermore, one pair of trains on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur-Parbatipur route and one pair on the Thakurgaon-Dinajpur-Thakurgaon route will also operate on the same day.

Tickets for Eid journeys will be entirely sold online starting 10 days before the scheduled date. 

Each passenger can buy a maximum of four tickets. Furthermore, day-offs of all trains have been canceled from 3 April until the eve of Eid. 

Special measures will be taken to ensure the safety of railway patrolling and railway bridges, aimed at preventing accidents and upholding train schedules, said railway official Shawkat Jamil.

