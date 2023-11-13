Govt allocates Tk108 crore incentive to boost Boro production

The government has announced a Tk108 crore incentive to boost the cultivation and production of high-yielding Ufshi varieties of Boro paddy across the country.

A notification was issued in this regard on Monday (13 November), confirmed the public relations office of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The distribution of incentives will commence at the field level soon, benefiting a total of 15 lakh small and marginal farmers nationwide.

Under this program, each farmer will receive 5kg of Ufshi variety seeds, along with 10kg of DAP and 10kg of MOP fertilizers required for cultivation on one bigha of land.

Last month, an incentive order amounting to Tk90 crore was released in the first phase to enhance the production of hybrid Boro varieties, with the distribution of incentives currently underway at the field level

The cumulative incentive allotted to boost Boro paddy cultivation in two phases now stands at Tk198 crores.

The number of beneficiary farmers is estimated to be around 29.5 lakh.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 1.5 lakh farmers received free hybrid seeds, leading to an expansion of hybrid paddy cultivation on 2 lakh hectares of land and an increase in production by 9.83 lakh tonnes.