Diabetes camp: 25th BCS cadres, Bangladesh Endocrine Society provide free medical services to 457 patients

Under the initiative of 25th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre and in collaboration with the Bangladesh Endocrine Society, diabetes camp and medical services were provided at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday (9 May).

A total of 457 patients were screened for diabetes and treated, reads a press statement issued by Dr Tanzina Hossain, press and media editor of the Endocrine Society in Bangladesh.

Renowned endocrinologists of the country provide medical services in this medical camp. The medical camp was supported by Radiant Pharmaceuticals.

To increase awareness about diabetes, the Bangladesh Endocrine Society will continue such activities in various workplaces, said society president Professor Hafizur Rahman.