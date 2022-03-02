US 'open' to sanctioning Russian energy sector: White House

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:39 pm

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on the U.S. response after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that it is weighing the possible impact on global markets and US energy prices.

Asked if Washington and its Western allies would impose sanctions on Moscow's energy and gas industry, Psaki told MSNBC in an interview: "We're very open."

"We're considering it. It's very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be," she added.

