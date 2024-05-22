Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges NATO to shoot down Russian missiles

Europe

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 12:59 pm

Related News

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges NATO to shoot down Russian missiles

Western capitals have resisted encouraging such direct NATO involvement, fearing Russian retaliation, say analysts.

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 12:59 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He urged the US and its European allies Europe to do more to defend Ukraine, in an interview with The New York Times in Kyiv on Monday (20 May).

Regarding NATO's role, he said "What's the problem? Why can't we shoot them down? Is it defence? Yes. Is it an attack on Russia? No. Are you shooting down Russian planes and killing Russian pilots? No. So what's the issue with involving NATO countries in the war? There is no such issue."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Western capitals have resisted encouraging such direct NATO involvement, fearing Russian retaliation, say analysts.

Zelensky drew a comparison to how the US and Britain helped Israel shoot down a barrage of drones and missiles from Iran last month.

He said he had also appealed to senior US officials to allow Ukraine to fire US missiles and other weaponry at military targets inside Russia, a tactic the US continues to oppose. The inability to do so, he said, gave Russia a "huge advantage" in cross-border warfare that it is exploiting with assaults in Ukraine's northeast.

Zelensky spoke with a mixture of frustration and bewilderment at the West's reluctance to take bolder steps to ensure that Ukraine wins the war, reports The New York Times.

His pleas came at a critical time for Ukraine's war effort. Its army is in retreat and a new package of US arms has yet to arrive in sufficient quantities. Not since the early days of the war has Ukraine faced as grave a military challenge, analysts say.

"Shoot down what's in the sky over Ukraine," Zelensky said. "And give us the weapons to use against Russian forces on the borders."

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Ukraine's president Zelenskiy / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

3h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

2h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

20h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do the seasons change?

Why do the seasons change?

1h | Videos
BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

3h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

4h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

16h | Videos