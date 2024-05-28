Very heavy rain feared in Ctg, Sylhet divisions throughout tonight: Meteorologist Palash

Environment

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:54 am

Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Very heavy rain is feared to pour over all of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions throughout tonight, said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

"Especially, the Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachari districts are feared to experience very heavy rainfall, accompanied by heavy thundershowers tonight," he told The Business Standard.

"300 to 500 mm of rain is expected in different districts of Sylhet Division in the next 48 hours. Cherrapunji in Meghalaya state of India is expected to receive more than 1000 mm of rain. There is a strong fear of landslides in Sylhet division from tomorrow [Tuesday]," he added.

The meteorologist also forecasted a similar situation to Sylhet in the Sherpur and Netrokona districts of the Mymensingh Division. 

"Very heavy rain is expected over Sherpur and Netrokona from tonight till next Wednesday morning. As a result, there is a strong fear of landslides in the rivers and streams of the region," said Palash.

He also said heavy to very heavy rain may pour over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions all day long tomorrow.

Bangladesh is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Remal.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the capital city of Dhaka witnessed 55mm of rainfall in six hours on Monday (27 May).

Dhakaites should prepare for similar weather tomorrow, according to Palash.

He, however, said rainfall may dip down a bit in Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions from Tuesday.

