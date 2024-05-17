Putin queries political legitimacy of Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in absence of elections

Europe

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 05:15 pm

Related News

Putin queries political legitimacy of Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in absence of elections

Putin said the question mattered to Russia because if and when it signed some kind of agreement with Ukraine in future about the war it wanted to be sure it was signing a deal with the right person.

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo Collected
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo Collected

Russian President Vladimir Putin queried the political legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday when asked about the absence of plans to hold a presidential election in Ukraine at the moment.

Martial law imposed after Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 means Zelenskiy will not face an election when his term technically expires later this month, something he and Ukraine's allies deem to be the right decision to take at a time of war.

When asked at a news conference in China during a state visit whether Zelenskiy's political legitimacy was becoming an issue, Putin, who was re-elected for a six-year term in March, said the matter was a question for Ukraine's constitutional court and political system to decide.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But he said the question mattered to Russia because if and when it signed some kind of agreement with Ukraine in future about the war it wanted to be sure it was signing a deal with the right person.

"If it comes to signing documents, we should sign those documents in such a crucial area with the legitimate authorities," said Putin, whose own re-election Washington has said was neither free nor fair in comments which Moscow rejected.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine war / Putin / Zelensky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

7h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

9h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

9h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

1h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

19h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

21h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

22h | Videos