After backlash, Trump pulls social media post with reference to 'unified Reich'

USA

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:26 am

Related News

After backlash, Trump pulls social media post with reference to 'unified Reich'

The 30-second video, which was posted on Monday afternoon, was no longer available on the website by early morning on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the post had been removed from the site

Reuters
22 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:26 am
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, Thursday, May, 2, 2024. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, Thursday, May, 2, 2024. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump deleted a video posted to his Truth Social account that included reference to a "unified Reich" after President Joe Biden's campaign and others criticised the use of language often associated with the Nazi regime.

The 30-second video, which was posted on Monday afternoon, was no longer available on the website by early morning on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the post had been removed from the site.

The video portrayed a positive vision for the country should the Republican presidential candidate defeat Biden, a Democrat, in November's election, featuring hypothetical newspaper headlines about a booming economy and a crackdown on immigration at the southern border.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At two points in the video, text below a larger headline reads: "INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED... DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH." The text is somewhat blurred, making it difficult to make out at first glance.

Trump has made a series of inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail, calling political enemies "vermin" and saying immigrants who entered the nation illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country." Those drew heavy criticism from Democrats and some historians who said they echoed Nazi rhetoric.

Speaking at two fundraisers in Boston on Tuesday, Biden criticised the use of a word often associated with Nazi Germany's Third Reich under Adolf Hitler.

"That's not the language of an American president. That's not the language of any American. It's the language of Hitler's Germany," Biden said.

He said Trump finally took down the video today. "He's got some lame excuse that a staffer did it. But we already know Trump personally controls his social media account because he's bragged so much about his control," he said.

Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday that the video was created by someone outside the campaign and shared by a staffer who did not notice the use of the word "Reich" before posting.

She said Trump, who is facing a criminal trial in New York over a hush money payment to a porn star, was in court at the time. He did not answer a question about the video shouted by a reporter as he headed into court on Tuesday. 

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The text in the video appears to have been copied from a Wikipedia page about World War One and refers in part to developments long preceding Hitler's rule.

"German industrial strength and production had significantly increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich," the Wikipedia page reads.

World+Biz

Donald Trump / US Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

25m | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

3h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

17h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

1h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

2h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

15h | Videos