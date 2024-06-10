Trump to sit for virtual interview with probation official Monday - NYT

USA

Reuters
10 June, 2024, 10:05 am
10 June, 2024

Trump after the guilty verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court on May 30. Photographer: Justin Lane/EPA/Bloomberg
Trump after the guilty verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court on May 30. Photographer: Justin Lane/EPA/Bloomberg

Former President Donald Trump will have a virtual interview with a New York City Probation Department official on Monday following his conviction of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, the New York Times reported Sunday.

The mandatory interview comes as that department prepares a sentencing recommendation for the judge. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, and faces a maximum sentence of four years, though those convicted often receive shorter sentences.

Trump was found guilty on May 30, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime. The jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election after two days of deliberation. He has said he will appeal the verdict.

Trump campaign officials declined to comment on the interview Sunday.

