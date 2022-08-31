Sri Lanka inflation soars 64.3% in August

People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sri Lanka's inflation surged to 64.3% in August after a 60.8% jump in July, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food inflation climbed 93.7% and the non-food group jumped 50.2%, causing the surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement here.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.