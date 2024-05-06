IMF recommendation for end of fuel subsidies a problem for farmers: Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

The Equity and Justice Working Group organised a humain chain programme in front of the National Press Club on 6 May. Photo: TBS

If the government increases the price of electricity and fuel as per the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it will be a big problem for the general people and farmers, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, president of EquityBD, said today (6 May).

He emphasised the critical role of subsidies for essentials such as electricity, oil, and gas while speaking at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club.

The Equity and Justice Working Group organised the event where various organisations stood in solidarity with EquityBD, emphasising the need to resist IMF's advice that could harm the financial interests of ordinary people.

Rezaul also underscored their significance in alleviating poverty and ensuring food security by facilitating agricultural support.

He opposed the IMF's subsidy cutting proposal and urged the government to look into money laundering.

Representatives from different groups, including Bangladesh Krishok Federation, Water Keepers, NDF, CSRL, and COAST Foundation, joined the demonstration. Speakers urged Bangladesh to only accept loans free from stringent conditions and highlighted the rising costs of agricultural production, which could affect food security.

The human chain was moderated by Mustafa Kamal Akanda from EquityBD, while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presided over the event.

The protesters called for a focus on rationalising subsidies and cracking down on financial crimes rather than imposing heavy burdens on the public through tax increases.

Bangladesh Krishok Federation president Badrul Alam said, "Despite their apparent disregard for bankruptcy and money laundering, it's imperative to recognise how these factors can severely undermine food security by discouraging agricultural production."

Omour Faruk, a member of the Coast Foundation, raised concerns about Bangladesh's growing foreign debt and said, "Bangladesh faces twin challenges of growing foreign debt and substantial losses from money laundering and offshore banking."

Criticising the IMF's proposal to increase VAT and indirect taxes, Omour Faruk highlighted the disproportionate impact on the general public.

Another member, Ferdous Ara Rumee criticised the IMF's recommendation for a 15% VAT on all transactions, arguing that it unfairly burdens consumers and suggested taxing the wealthy directly to generate revenue.