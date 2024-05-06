IMF recommendation for end of fuel subsidies a problem for farmers: Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:52 pm

Related News

IMF recommendation for end of fuel subsidies a problem for farmers: Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 05:52 pm
The Equity and Justice Working Group organised a humain chain programme in front of the National Press Club on 6 May. Photo: TBS
The Equity and Justice Working Group organised a humain chain programme in front of the National Press Club on 6 May. Photo: TBS

If the government increases the price of electricity and fuel as per the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it will be a big problem for the general people and farmers, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, president of EquityBD, said today (6 May).

He emphasised the critical role of subsidies for essentials such as electricity, oil, and gas while speaking at a human chain programme in front of the National Press Club. 

The Equity and Justice Working Group organised the event where various organisations stood in solidarity with EquityBD, emphasising the need to resist IMF's advice that could harm the financial interests of ordinary people.

Rezaul also underscored their significance in alleviating poverty and ensuring food security by facilitating agricultural support. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He opposed the  IMF's subsidy cutting proposal and urged the government to look into money laundering.

Representatives from different groups, including Bangladesh Krishok Federation, Water Keepers, NDF, CSRL, and COAST Foundation, joined the demonstration. Speakers urged Bangladesh to only accept loans free from stringent conditions and highlighted the rising costs of agricultural production, which could affect food security.

The human chain was moderated by Mustafa Kamal Akanda from EquityBD, while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presided over the event. 

The protesters called for a focus on rationalising subsidies and cracking down on financial crimes rather than imposing heavy burdens on the public through tax increases.

Bangladesh Krishok Federation president Badrul Alam said, "Despite their apparent disregard for bankruptcy and money laundering, it's imperative to recognise how these factors can severely undermine food security by discouraging agricultural production."

Omour Faruk, a member of the Coast Foundation, raised concerns about Bangladesh's growing foreign debt and said, "Bangladesh faces twin challenges of growing foreign debt and substantial losses from money laundering and offshore banking." 

Criticising the IMF's proposal to increase VAT and indirect taxes, Omour Faruk highlighted the disproportionate impact on the general public.

Another member, Ferdous Ara Rumee criticised the IMF's recommendation for a 15% VAT on all transactions, arguing that it unfairly burdens consumers and suggested taxing the wealthy directly to generate revenue.

Top News

inflation / Farmers / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

8h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

1h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

3h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

5h | Videos