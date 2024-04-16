Sources deny claims that Saudi Arabia intercepted Iranian attacks on Israel 

The comments came after Israeli news websites published statements supposedly attributed to an official Saudi website, that the Kingdom had joined the defence coalition protecting Israel from Iranian attack

Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

After claims of Saudi aid in Israel's defence against Iran's recent drone and missile attack surfaced from Israeli media, sources close to the matter denied Saudi Arabia's participation to the Saudi state owned newspaper, Al Arabiya.

The comments came after Israeli news websites published statements supposedly attributed to an official Saudi website, that the Kingdom had joined the defence coalition protecting Israel from Iranian attack, said ArabNews.

"There is no official website that published a statement about Saudi participation in intercepting attacks against Israel," the sources told Al Arabiya.

Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles at Israel between Saturday evening and Sunday(15 April) morning in response to the 1 April Israeli Airstrike on the Iranian consulate annex building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, among other previous provocations.

Tehran has said that the attack targeted military targets, while the Israeli army announced that it intercepted 99 percent of the Iranian missiles.
 

