Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

Middle East

AFP
12 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

AFP
12 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 04:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Tuesday it launched over 100 rockets at Israeli military positions in retaliation for a strike on the country's east that killed one person the day before.

Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

Hezbollah launched "more than a hundred katyusha rockets" Tuesday morning at two military bases in the occupied Golan Heights, the group said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This was "in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities, most recently near the city of Baalbek and the killing of a citizen", it added.

On Monday, Israeli air strikes near Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek killed one person, in the second raid on the Hezbollah stronghold since cross-border hostilities began.

The Israeli military confirmed its jets had hit two sites belonging to "Hezbollah's aerial forces" in retaliation for strikes on the occupied Golan Heights over several days.

On February 26, Israeli strikes targeted Baalbek, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border, killing two Hezbollah members.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah said its chief Hassan Nasrallah met with Khalil al-Hayya, a leading member of Hamas's political bureau.

They discussed ceasefire talks for the Gaza war, as well as attacks by Hamas's regional allies to support its war efforts, the Hezbollah statement said.

Nasrallah is due to give a televised speech on Wednesday.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said it will only stop its attacks on Israel with a ceasefire in Gaza.

But Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant recently said any truce in Gaza would not change Israel's goal of pushing Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon, by force or diplomacy.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, at least 317 people, mainly Hezbollah fighters but also 54 civilians, have been killed in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, at least 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed in the cross-border hostilities.

World+Biz

Lebanon / Hezbollah / Israel / Rockets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

51m | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

2h | Videos
Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

4h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

3h | Videos