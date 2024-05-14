Bangladesh denounces Israeli settlers' attack on Jordanian aid convoy in Palestine

A drone view shows a trail of trucks lining up on a road near Mitzpe Ramon following a protest aiming to prevent humanitarian aid from arriving to Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Shimon Bokshtein/File Photo

The Bangladesh government has strongly condemned the recent attacks by Israeli settlers on a Jordanian humanitarian convoy that was delivering aid to Gaza through the Beit Hanoun Crossing.

The convoy, targeted while carrying essential supplies meant for civilians, has sparked international concern.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its firm support and solidarity with the Jordanian efforts, emphasising the need for the Israeli authorities to ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

"As we express our support and solidarity with the Jordanian government in their endeavours to serve humanity through its humanitarian aid, we call upon Israeli Occupation Authorities to allow unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza as enshrined in International Humanitarian Law," the ministry said today (14 May).

The Foreign Ministry further stressed the obligation of the Israeli Occupation authorities to curb the violence instigated by settlers and to safeguard humanitarian missions. It is the responsibility of the Israeli Occupation authorities to put an end to these settlers' violence and to protect humanitarian convoys, the ministry asserted.

Additionally, Bangladesh highlighted the imperative for all signatory parties to adhere strictly to International Humanitarian Law, which mandates the rapid and unimpeded passage of all humanitarian aid, regardless of the circumstances.