Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians at military base

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:13 pm

Related News

Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians at military base

Three Israeli individuals who worked at the base, in which Palestinians are detained amid the war in Gaza, alleged that at the facility, doctors have occasionally amputated prisoners’ limbs and performed medical procedures they were not qualified to conduct.

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:13 pm
Captured and detained Palestinians sit on a street in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, as Israeli soldiers stand guard, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this handout image obtained by Reuters on December 8, 2023.
Captured and detained Palestinians sit on a street in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, as Israeli soldiers stand guard, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this handout image obtained by Reuters on December 8, 2023.

Israeli whistleblowers alleged abuse of Palestinians at a military base in Sde Teiman that also serves as a detention centre, according to a CNN report.

Three Israeli individuals who worked at the base, in which Palestinians are detained amid the war in Gaza, alleged that at the facility, doctors have occasionally amputated prisoners' limbs and performed medical procedures they were not qualified to conduct.

Doctors amputated prisoners' limbs due to injuries from consistent handcuffing, according to the whistleblowers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The facility is made up of two parts — one has enclosures where about 70 Palestinian detainees are put into intense physical restraint. The other is a field hospital, where injured detainees are strapped to beds, wearing diapers, and are fed via straws, according to the report.

"They stripped them of anything that resembles human beings," one of the whistleblowers who worked in the field hospital told CNN.

Another whistleblower said "[the beatings] were not done to gather intelligence."

"They were done out of revenge," the second whistleblower continued.  "It was punishment for what they [the Palestinians] did on 7 October and punishment for behaviour in the camp."

Hamas, a Palestinian group, carried out the 7 October attacks on Israel, which left more than 1,200 people dead.

Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip left more than 35,000 Palestinians killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Palestine / Gaza / abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

12h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

11h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

Disclosure of disqualification of Ukraine army chief; What will Zelensky do?

44m | Videos
MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

2h | Videos
Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

Due to higher salaries in the military, others are not finding employment

2h | Videos
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher?

2h | Videos