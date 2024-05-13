Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians at military base

Captured and detained Palestinians sit on a street in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, as Israeli soldiers stand guard, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this handout image obtained by Reuters on December 8, 2023.

Israeli whistleblowers alleged abuse of Palestinians at a military base in Sde Teiman that also serves as a detention centre, according to a CNN report.

Three Israeli individuals who worked at the base, in which Palestinians are detained amid the war in Gaza, alleged that at the facility, doctors have occasionally amputated prisoners' limbs and performed medical procedures they were not qualified to conduct.

Doctors amputated prisoners' limbs due to injuries from consistent handcuffing, according to the whistleblowers.

The facility is made up of two parts — one has enclosures where about 70 Palestinian detainees are put into intense physical restraint. The other is a field hospital, where injured detainees are strapped to beds, wearing diapers, and are fed via straws, according to the report.

"They stripped them of anything that resembles human beings," one of the whistleblowers who worked in the field hospital told CNN.

Another whistleblower said "[the beatings] were not done to gather intelligence."

"They were done out of revenge," the second whistleblower continued. "It was punishment for what they [the Palestinians] did on 7 October and punishment for behaviour in the camp."

Hamas, a Palestinian group, carried out the 7 October attacks on Israel, which left more than 1,200 people dead.

Meanwhile, Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip left more than 35,000 Palestinians killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave.