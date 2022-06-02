Thousands gather to salute Queen Elizabeth as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Europe

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Thousands gather to salute Queen Elizabeth as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:38 pm
Royal enthusiasts gather along The Mall for the Queen&#039;s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Royal enthusiasts gather along The Mall for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
  • Birthday parade kicks off on the Mall boulevard
  • First senior royals arrive, met with loud cheers
  • Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne arrive on horseback
  • Queen marks 70 years on the throne

Tens of thousands of royal supporters lined the streets of London on Thursday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and kick off four days of pomp, parties and parades to mark her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join the festivities in honour of the 96-year-old, who has reigned for longer than any of her predecessors, the government said.

Four days of celebration mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," Elizabeth said in a statement. 

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

Queen Elizabeth offers thanks as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

In brilliant sunshine, families and friends gathered on the main grand roads running up to Buckingham Palace, cheering the regimental marching bands, waving Union flags and wearing paper crowns. Many had slept on the streets to secure a good position.

Others descended on nearby parks to enjoy picnics and follow the proceedings on big screens.

At least two people briefly caused a disturbance by running out in front of marching soldiers on the Mall boulevard before they were dragged away by police. Police said a number of arrests had been made for public order offences.

In a sign of the monarch's advancing years and recent "episodic mobility" issues which have led her to cancel some engagements, Elizabeth's personal involvement in the events will be somewhat limited compared with previous major gatherings.

The celebrations begin with the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London, and for the first time Elizabeth will take the salute from the 1,500 soldiers and officers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The arrival of the first senior royals in a carriage - Kate, the wife of Prince William, her three young children and Camilla, the wife of heir to the throne Prince Charles - were met with loud cheers.

Charles, son William and the queen's daughter Anne arrived on horseback.

Other senior royals, including son and heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son Prince William, 39, will carry out other ceremonial duties on the queen's behalf, although much attention will be focused on those who will not be present.

Second son Prince Andrew, 62, who settled a U.S. lawsuit in February in which he was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage, is not expected to attend.

Her grandson Prince Harry, now living in Los Angeles with his American wife Meghan, will attend the parade but will be absent when the royal family gathers on the palace balcony to watch a fly-past by modern and historic Royal Air Force planes after the parade.

There will also be gun salutes in London, across Britain and from Royal Navy ships at sea at midday, while in the evening beacons will be lit across the country and the Commonwealth, with the queen leading the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home.

STILL POPULAR
Thursday marks not only the start of the Jubilee, but also the 69th anniversary of the coronation of Elizabeth, who became queen on the death of her father George VI in Feb. 1952.

Polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among her subjects, with one survey this week showing eight in 10 people held a positive view of her, and another found three-quarters thought she had done a good job as queen.

"I cannot think of any other public figure, any other celebrity, any other president ... who could possibly have remained so popular," former Prime Minister John Major told BBC radio.

"Her life has been played out in public - the highs, the lows, the good bits and not so good bits. The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," said Major, one of 14 leaders to have served under Elizabeth.

Not everyone will be joining in the festivities though. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, which is putting up the message "Make Elizabeth the last" on billboards across Britain, said a survey showed more than half of the public were not interested in the jubilee.

Top News / World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth / Platinum Jubilee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

4h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

5h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

6h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers