Cadbury and these favourite brands of Queen Elizabeth II may soon lose royal warrant

18 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 11:13 am

A book of condolence and photo of Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at a church in the district of Southall in London.(AP)
Cadbury, Mason teas, Burberry raincoats and Fortnum are among '600' brands that will be compelled to remove their Royal Warrant on products following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A Royal Warrant permits enterprises to use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing in return for selling goods and services to the royals. Since the Queen died, the warrant becomes null and void - as it instantly expires at the death of the Royal who issued them.

If the companies do not receive the new monarch's stamp of approval, they will have two years to remove the seal that designates them as preferred suppliers to the sovereign.

King Charles - Britain's new monarch, in his former role as the Prince of Wales, had issued his own royal warrants to more than 150 brands.

Holders receive "the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles", the Royal Warrant Holders Association was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Fortnum and Mason have a long and close history with the royal family, having created Royal Blend tea for King Edward VII in 1902. They were the grocers and provision merchants by appointment to Queen Elizabeth and the tea merchants and grocers by appointment to the Prince of Wales.

"We are proud to have held a warrant from Her Majesty since 1954, and to have served her and the royal household throughout her life," the luxury London department store said.

Among the other brands that benefited from their association with Queen Elizabeth was the Dubonnet wine-based aperitif -- the key ingredient in her favourite cocktail of Dubonnet and gin.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at the age of 96 at her remote, summer home - Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. People of the United Kingdom will relive the glorious life and legacy of the Queen at her state funeral on Monday.

For the funeral, several guests - starting from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe – will fly to the UK.

