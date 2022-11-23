Power cuts in Ukraine and Moldova reported as Russian missiles strike

23 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 07:58 pm

Smoke rises above buildings near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Smoke rises above buildings near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv are now completely without power as a result of widespread strikes that have been reported throughout the nation, including in the capital Kyiv. Neighbouring country Moldova has also reported "massive" blackouts, although not being directly hit.

Lviv's mayor urged people to take shelter, while the head of the wider Kyiv region said critical infrastructure and homes had been hit, BBC has reported.

The entire Kyiv region was without electricity on Wednesday after Russian air strikes targeted critical infrastructure, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on the Telegram messaging app that water supply had been cut off.

Russian air strikes hit operations at Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused a massive power outage across Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said on Wednesday.

"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter.

"Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50% of the country to electricity."

Russia has recently increased its attacks on Ukrainian energy networks.

Earlier, an air-raid alert was issued across Ukraine amid reports of explosions in a number of locations, reports Reuters.

The Lviv mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said children had been taken to shelters with their teachers – and urged parents not to pick them up until the alarm was over.

Russia fires missiles across Ukraine to knock out heat as winter looms

Before the most recent reports from Lviv and Kyiv, authorities said that southern Ukraine had been subjected to additional attacks.

The Mykolaiv region's governor issued a warning that "several missiles" were coming from the south and east.

A newborn infant was killed when a missile struck a maternity unit in the nearby Zaporizhzhia region, according to emergency services.

That attack was attributed to Russia, but the country has not yet commented on any of Wednesday's alleged strikes.

Newborn killed in Russian strike on Ukraine maternity ward: rescuers

Due to the recent assaults, scheduled and unscheduled blackouts are becoming frequent in many areas of Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians are without electricity as winter temperatures plummet as a result of Russian assaults that have devastated nearly half of Ukraine's electrical infrastructure.

The leader of Ukraine's largest private energy company recently urged citizens to think about leaving the nation in order to lessen the demand on the power grid.

