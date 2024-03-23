Nation to observe one-minute 'blackout' on 25 March

A one-minute symbolic 'blackout' will be observed on 25 March throughout the country marking the Genocide Day.

The "blackout" programme will be observed for one minute from 11:00pm to 11:01pm on the night of 25 March across the country to pay homage to those who were killed in 'Operation Searchlight' launched by Pakistani occupation forces on the dreadful Night of 25 March in 1971.

However, establishments of emergency services will remain out of the purview of the programme, said an official release.

On the occasion of Genocide Day, the President and Prime Minister will issue special messages.

A discussion meeting will be held on 25 March at 10:30am at the Liberation War Museum.

Genocide and liberation war related ballads and cultural programs will be organized across the country. Rare photographs and documentaries on the genocide will be disseminated in all city corporations, including Dhaka.

Commemoration and discussions on the genocide will be held in presence of the eminent personas and freedom fighters in all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and madrasas.

Special prayers for the forgiveness of the souls of those killed on the night of 25 March 1971, will be held in all mosques and other places of worship on this day after Zohr prayers or at convenient times.

Programmes will be held at the district and upazila levels and at Bangladesh embassies abroad to highlight the significance of the day.

As the decision has been taken by the government for implementing the national programmes commemorating the Genocide Day, all the countrymen and concerned public-private organizations have been requested to implement the programmes with due dignity, added the release.