Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on 15 March 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

At least three people were killed in Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, including a 17-year-old girl, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

He said at least 11 Kyiv residents had been wounded.