Disruption in transmission line plunges vast area of Mirpur into darkness

UNB
14 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2023, 10:11 pm

There was no power supply in Mirpur section 2, 6, 10 and adjoining areas following the disruption.

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

A major disruption in power transmission lines plunged a vast area of Mirpur into darkness on Saturday evening.

According to sources at Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco), a 132 kV transmission line between Uttara to Mirpur tripped at 7:30pm leading to a blackout for more than an hour.

There was no power supply in Mirpur section 2, 6, 10 and adjoining areas following the disruption.

"A sudden blast in a potential transformer (PT) in the grid line led to the breakdown of the power supply system," a senior PGCB official told UNB.

He, however, said that the power supply was restored in some of the areas within half an hour through an alternative transmission line from Amin Bazar grid substation.

"We're now trying to restore power to the remaining areas," he noted at 8:30 pm.

Desco managing director Kausar Ameer Ali admitted the power disruption, expressing hope that they will be able to restore power supply to other areas soon.

