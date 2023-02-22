Moldovan president invites Biden to visit amid Russia tensions

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:20 pm

Related News

Moldovan president invites Biden to visit amid Russia tensions

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Moldovan President Maia Sandu attends a meeting between leaders of EU countries and the governments of the &quot;Eastern Partnership&quot;, a group of six neighbouring states which includes Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, during the European Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December, 2021. PHOTO: Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
Moldovan President Maia Sandu attends a meeting between leaders of EU countries and the governments of the "Eastern Partnership", a group of six neighbouring states which includes Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, during the European Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December, 2021. PHOTO: Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

Moldova's leader said on Wednesday she had invited US President Joe Biden to visit the tiny former Soviet republic, whose relationship with Russia is becoming increasingly tense.

President Maia Sandu wrote on Facebook that she had extended the invitation during a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday, at which the White House said Biden had affirmed support for Moldova's sovereignty. She did not say how Biden had responded.

"I used the opportunity of this meeting to convey to the President of the United States that, in the difficult situation we are in, with a war at the border, we need even more US support to strengthen our economic resilience," Sandu wrote. "I invited President Biden to pay a visit to our country."

Sandu has said repeatedly that she fears Russia wants to destabilise Moldova, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and accused Moscow last week of plotting to topple Moldova's leadership, an allegation denied by Moscow.

She has taken a pro-Western stance since being elected president in 2020, and has condemned Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Under her leadership, Moldova has secured European Union candidate status.

"I conveyed to President Biden that Moldovans want to remain part of the free world, to live safely and to realise their dream of joining the European Union," wrote Sandu, who also held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

She thanked Biden for US support for Moldova's economy and democracy, and for assistance in the energy sector.

Sandu made no mention on Facebook of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Tuesday to revoke a decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of its Transdniestria region, where Moscow keeps troops.

Moldova / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

9h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat