Olympics: Parisians get ready to leave city with rental cash in pocket

Europe

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 09:40 am

Related News

Olympics: Parisians get ready to leave city with rental cash in pocket

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Martin Cassan, owner of a one-bedroom apartment, waters plants during an interview with Reuters about renting out his apartment during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Yiming Woo
Martin Cassan, owner of a one-bedroom apartment, waters plants during an interview with Reuters about renting out his apartment during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

Like many Parisians, Martin Cassan will be heading the other way when the tidal wave of Olympics visitors hits the French capital in late July, taking the opportunity to make some extra cash by renting out his apartment.

Tucked just under the beautiful Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, a 30-minute walk from the Parc de la Villette where several delegations will have their team houses during the Games, Cassan's flat is bathed in light and will be filled with the 37-year-old's books - and even some food.

In April, his one-bedroom apartment will be rented out for 90 euros a night before prices rise to 330 euros a night during the 26 July- 11 Aug sports extravaganza - by no means a bargain, but still far from the fantasised numbers that circulated last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reuters saw a two-bedroom apartment with a private terrace in the Marais, nearer the city centre, listed for 500 euros a night. It has yet to be rented out, according to its owner.

"There will be a lot of people in Paris, which gets really hot in the summer. Using public transports will be a bit complicated so I prefer to be in a place that's less crowded and more quiet," Cassan, an account manager, told Reuters.

Cassan will get around 45% of the nightly fee he will make after deducting accommodation operator Airbnb's cut, taxes and cleaning costs.

"If it's rented during the whole period of the Games, it's more than a month's salary," he said.

He is not forgetting the Olympic spirit, however, and may serve as a volunteer during the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.

Airbnb have said Paris 2024 will be "the biggest event in Airbnb's history, with affordable and convenient accommodation in the cities hosting events but also the surrounding communes, which are usually less touristy," according to Clement Eulry, director for France and Belgium at Airbnb.

"According to Deloitte, stays on Airbnb should enable hosts to generate additional income for the residents of Ile-de-France and generate more than 1 billion euros in economic impact in France," he told Reuters.

Paris, however, has strict rules and allows owners to rent their apartment for a maximum 120 days a year.

"It's hard to control, however. But a law that's about to pass will make our agents' task easier and we will be able to crack down on illegal renting in a more efficient fashion," Paris deputy mayor for housing Jacques Baudrier told Reuters.

"As for the prices, I don't expect them to be sky-high as the market is going to regulate all this."

World+Biz

Paris / France / Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

2h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

3h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

46m | Videos
Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

15h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

16h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

17h | Videos