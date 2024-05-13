France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event

Europe

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event

The summit is aimed at burnishing Paris' reputation as a leading European business centre as France - the euro zone's second-biggest economy - faces headwinds over its budget deficit and tepid first-quarter economic growth

Reuters
13 May, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:19 am
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises (PME), members of professional federations and local elected officials to launch of the new ETIncelles program to win the export battle, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises (PME), members of professional federations and local elected officials to launch of the new ETIncelles program to win the export battle, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

This year's "Choose France" event - an annual summit aimed at attracting foreign investment to France - will result in 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) worth of foreign investments, up from last year, said the French presidency on Monday.

That amount represents an increase from last year's summit, which brought in 13 billion euros worth of foreign investments.

President Emmanuel Macron kicks off the event on Monday. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The summit is aimed at burnishing Paris' reputation as a leading European business centre as France - the euro zone's second-biggest economy - faces headwinds over its budget deficit and tepid first-quarter economic growth.

Paris has also traditionally lagged New York and London as a global financial hub, with the closely watched Z/Yen survey published in March ranking New York as the world's top financial centre, with London in second place.

The French presidency said this total of 15 billion euros worth of foreign investments came from 56 different business projects, with key sectors for investments including technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and finance.

Microsoft said it would invest 4 billion euros in France, while over the weekend, France said Amazon would announce a 1.2 billion euros investment at the event.

Healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca also announced investments worth a total of nearly $1 billion.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will also host meetings on Monday with the CEOs of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, among others.

 

World+Biz / Global Economy

France / French President Emmanuel Macron / Foreign investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

30m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos