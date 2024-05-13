France to provide assistance to Bangladesh in installing lightning prevention devices: State Minister

France will provide assistance to Bangladesh in setting up lightning protection devices, constructing infrastructure and providing training in addition to exchanging technical knowledge.

"Apart from raising awareness among people over lightning, effective measures will be taken to install lightning prevention devices," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman told reporters today (13 May) after a meeting with France Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy at the secretariat.

Voicing concern over the rising fatalities from lightning strikes recently, the state minister said the government is working to reduce the number of fatalities and losses caused by lightning strikes.

