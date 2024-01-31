EU's Borrell hopes lead of EU red sea mission will be known soon

"We have to decide which country will take the command, where the headquarters will be and what navy assets the member states will provide,"

European Union&#039;s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon&#039;s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he was hopeful it could be decided later in the day which member state could lead the upcoming EU mission to protect vessels in the Red Sea, adding this operation could be launched before mid-February.

"We have to decide which country will take the command, where the headquarters will be and what navy assets the member states will provide," he said before the start of an EU Defence ministers meeting, adding he hopes that today it will be decided who will take the lead.

"Not all member states will be willing to participate but no one will obstruct (..) I hope that on the 17th of (February) the mission can be launched," Borrell said.

He added the operation will be named Aspires, "which means protector".

 

